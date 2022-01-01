Texas Instruments Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Texas Instruments varia da $2,448 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Venture Capitalist in India nella fascia bassa fino a $295,470 per un Legale in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Texas Instruments. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Ingegnere Hardware
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

Ingegnere Analogico

Ingegnere ASIC

Ingegnere SoC

Ingegnere Hardware Embedded

Ingegnere del Software
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software Sistemi Embedded

Ingegnere Elettrico
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Ingegnere Meccanico
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

Ingegnere di Produzione

Ingegnere di Design

Ingegnere di Test

Ingegnere di Manutenzione

Marketing
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
Ingegnere Chimico
Median $113K

Ingegnere di Processo

Ingegnere Strutture

Vendite
26 $196K
28 $249K

Rappresentante Vendite sul Campo

Project Manager
Median $185K
Ingegnere di Vendite
24 $156K
26 $191K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $125K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $97.4K
Manager di Programma
Median $252K
Analista di Business
Median $105K
Sviluppo Business
Median $259K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $86K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $156K
Contabile
$45.2K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$227K
Analista di Dati
$86.3K
Data Scientist
$112K
Manager delle Strutture
$206K
Analista Finanziario
$128K
Graphic Designer
$106K
Risorse Umane
$88.9K
Legale
$295K
Operazioni Marketing
$45.5K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
$161K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$69.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$72.8K
Manager Account Tecnico
$203K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$207K
Venture Capitalist
$2.4K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

0%

ANNO 3

100%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Texas Instruments, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% matura nel 4th-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Texas Instruments è Legale at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $295,470. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Texas Instruments è $124,324.

