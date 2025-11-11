Directory Aziendale
Tesla
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

  • Germany

Tesla Ingegnere Software Full-Stack Stipendi a Germany

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Germany presso Tesla varia da €79K per year per P2 a €95K per year per P3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Germany mediano year ammonta a €81K.

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Engineer(Livello Base)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Engineer
€79K
€70.4K
€8K
€662.1
P3
Senior Engineer
€95K
€83.1K
€11.9K
€0
P4
Staff Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Tesla in Germany raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €112,767. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tesla per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Germany è €77,914.

