Tesla
Tesla Sourcer Stipendi

La retribuzione Sourcer in United States presso Tesla ammonta a $111K per year per P2. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $123K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tesla. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$100K
$10.8K
$0
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Sourcer in Tesla in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $134,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tesla per il ruolo Sourcer in United States è $110,000.

