La retribuzione Sourcer in United States presso Tesla ammonta a $111K per year per P2. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $123K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tesla. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$100K
$10.8K
$0
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
