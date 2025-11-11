La retribuzione Designer UX in United States presso Tesla varia da $135K per year per P1 a $430K per year per P4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $180K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tesla. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
P1
$135K
$108K
$26.7K
$0
P2
$130K
$120K
$10K
$0
P3
$179K
$154K
$25.3K
$0
P4
$430K
$186K
$244K
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Tesla, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
