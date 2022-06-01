Templafy Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
Templafy
L'intervallo di stipendi di Templafy va da $68,559 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in Denmark all'estremità inferiore a $155,775 per un Technical Account Manager in Germany all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Templafy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $85.9K
Product Manager
$106K
Project Manager
$70.3K

Recruiter
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$153K
Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Templafy è Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $155,775. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Templafy è di $95,901.

