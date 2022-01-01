Directory delle Aziende
TELUS
TELUS Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di TELUS va da $10,107 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti all'estremità inferiore a $135,281 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di TELUS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

Ingegnere Software di Controllo Qualità

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Machine Learning

Ingegnere DevOps

Product Manager
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
Designer di Prodotto
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

Designer UX

Data Scientist
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
Marketing
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
Responsabile Programmi
Median $85K
Analista di Business
Median $56.2K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
Median $76.8K
Analista di Dati
Median $37.1K
Responsabile Data Science
Median $110K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $129K

Architetto di Dati

Consulente di Gestione
Median $95.6K
Operazioni Aziendali
$101K
Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$96.9K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$99.3K
Capo di Gabinetto
$92.6K
Copywriter
$88.4K
Servizio Clienti
$10.1K
Analista Finanziario
$76.8K
Ingegnere Hardware
$75.2K
Risorse Umane
$66.4K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$11.6K
Operazioni di Marketing
$104K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$72.9K
Responsabile Design di Prodotto
$107K
Project Manager
$14.5K
Vendite
$55.4K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$89.6K
Fiducia e Sicurezza
$41.7K
Ricercatore UX
$88.2K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in TELUS è Ingegnere del Software at the L6 level con una compensazione totale annuale di $135,281. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in TELUS è di $86,649.

