Telia
Telia Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Telia varia da $38,667 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $115,247 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Telia. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $89.8K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $71.7K
Servizio Clienti
$38.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Data Scientist
$75.7K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$102K
Vendite
$75.4K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$115K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$75.3K
FAQ

Telia şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $115,247 tazminatla Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Telia şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $75,533 tutarındadır.

