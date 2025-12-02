Directory Aziendale
Teladoc Health
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Architetto delle Soluzioni

  • Tutti gli stipendi Architetto delle Soluzioni

Teladoc Health Architetto delle Soluzioni Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Architetto delle Soluzioni in United States mediano presso Teladoc Health ammonta a $305K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Teladoc Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
Totale annuo
$305K
Livello
-
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$35K
Anni in azienda
5 Anni
Anni esp
15 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Teladoc Health?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Teladoc Health, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Architetto delle Soluzioni stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Architetto delle Soluzioni in Teladoc Health in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $320,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Teladoc Health per il ruolo Architetto delle Soluzioni in United States è $291,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Teladoc Health

Aziende Correlate

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.