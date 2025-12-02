Directory Aziendale
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States mediano presso Teladoc Health ammonta a $270K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Teladoc Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
Totale annuo
$270K
Livello
L3
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$20K
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Teladoc Health?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Teladoc Health, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Teladoc Health in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $346,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Teladoc Health per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $264,104.

Altre Risorse

