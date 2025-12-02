Directory Aziendale
Tekskills
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Tekskills Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere del Software media in India presso Tekskills varia da ₹850K a ₹1.16M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tekskills. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$10.5K - $12.5K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$9.7K$10.5K$12.5K$13.3K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Ingegnere del Software inviis presso Tekskills per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Tekskills?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Tekskills in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹1,163,923. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tekskills per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in India è ₹850,170.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Tekskills

Aziende Correlate

  • Netflix
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tekskills/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.