Tekion
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Prodotto

  • Greater Bengaluru

Tekion Manager di Prodotto Stipendi a Greater Bengaluru

La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in Greater Bengaluru presso Tekion varia da ₹2.96M per year per L1 a ₹6.34M per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹3.44M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tekion. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Manager
₹2.96M
₹2.53M
₹311K
₹120K
L2
Product Manager
₹3.31M
₹2.9M
₹407K
₹0
L3
Senior Product Manager
₹5.47M
₹4.19M
₹1.22M
₹52.5K
L4
Staff Product Manager
₹6.34M
₹4.69M
₹1.66M
₹0
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Tekion, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Tekion in Greater Bengaluru raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹6,341,754. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tekion per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in Greater Bengaluru è ₹3,063,959.

