La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in Greater Bengaluru presso Tekion varia da ₹2.96M per year per L1 a ₹6.34M per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹3.44M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tekion. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
₹2.96M
₹2.53M
₹311K
₹120K
L2
₹3.31M
₹2.9M
₹407K
₹0
L3
₹5.47M
₹4.19M
₹1.22M
₹52.5K
L4
₹6.34M
₹4.69M
₹1.66M
₹0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Tekion, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)