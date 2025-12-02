Directory Aziendale
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in United States presso TechStyle Fashion Group varia da $116K a $165K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di TechStyle Fashion Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$132K - $150K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$116K$132K$150K$165K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso TechStyle Fashion Group?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in TechStyle Fashion Group in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $165,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in TechStyle Fashion Group per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in United States è $116,200.

Altre Risorse

