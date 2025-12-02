Directory Aziendale
Techstars
Techstars Venture Capitalist Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Venture Capitalist in United States mediano presso Techstars ammonta a $225K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Techstars. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
Techstars
Managing Director
Totale annuo
$225K
Livello
-
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Anni in azienda
4 Anni
Anni esp
25 Anni
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Venture Capitalist in Techstars in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $305,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Techstars per il ruolo Venture Capitalist in United States è $192,500.

Altre Risorse

