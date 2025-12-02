Directory Aziendale
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Venture Capitalist Stipendi

La retribuzione Venture Capitalist in India presso Tech Mahindra ammonta a ₹367K per year per U1. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Tech Mahindra. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Range Comune
Range Possibile
Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Tech Mahindra?

Posizioni Incluse

Associate

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Venture Capitalist in Tech Mahindra in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹451,864. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tech Mahindra per il ruolo Venture Capitalist in India è ₹318,270.

