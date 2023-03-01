Directory Aziendale
TDCX
TDCX Stipendi

Lo stipendio di TDCX varia da $11,390 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in Malaysia nella fascia bassa fino a $42,870 per un Vendite in Singapore nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di TDCX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/20/2025

Vendite
Median $42.9K
Assistente Amministrativo
$26.3K
Analista di Business
$33.6K

Sviluppo Business
$30K
Servizio Clienti
$23.6K
Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$28.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$14.7K
Marketing
$37.2K
Operazioni di Marketing
$36.5K
Recruiter
$11.4K
Ingegnere del Software
$15.1K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in TDCX è Vendite con una retribuzione totale annua di $42,870. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in TDCX è $28,558.

