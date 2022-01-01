Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Lyra; Synopsys pays the full cost of this benefit, up to 25 sessions.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. HS Standard Plan: 500 for employee only, 1000 for employee + dependants. HS Premium Plan: 750 for employee only, 1500 for employee + dependants.

Disability Insurance Short term: 75% of your weekly earnings up to a maximum weekly benefit of $2,884. Long term: 60% of your base earnings, up to a maximum of $15,000 per month.

Life Insurance Two times your annual earnings, up to $1,000,000.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance $50,000

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Commuter Benefits, Health Care, Dependent Day Care

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

Maternity Leave 5 months

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement For job-related courses, leading to a degree (AA/AS, BA/BS, MBA, PhD) from an accredited college or university. Engineering/Computer Science Continuing Education: up to $10,000 per calendar year.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Designed for Wellness - A program that rewards you for making healthy choices.

Unique Perk Near-Site Health Center - Managed by Crossover Health, offers an alternative way for you to receive affordable, high-quality, and convenient health care.

Unique Perk Weight Management Program

Unique Perk Fitness Resources - Active&Fit Direct

Unique Perk Genetic Testing - olor’s confidential genetic testing service helps you better understand your hereditary risks.

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance $2,000 per adoption.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

401k 40% match on employee's contribution up to $3,000 Employee must contribute $7,500 each year to receive the full $3,000 match.