Swiss Water
    • Informazioni

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Sito web
    1988
    Anno di fondazione
    90
    Numero di dipendenti
    $100M-$250M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

