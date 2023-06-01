Directory delle Aziende
SurveySensum
    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Sito web
    2018
    Anno di fondazione
    126
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Altre risorse