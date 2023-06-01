Directory Aziendale
Straus Family Creamery
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Straus Family Creamery is a certified organic creamery in Northern California that offers a variety of minimally-processed dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and ice cream. Their products are distributed throughout California and other western states. They source their organic milk from 12 family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including their own Straus Dairy Farm, which was the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. The company is committed to sustaining family farms, revitalizing rural communities, and protecting the environment.

    https://strausmilk.com
    Sito Web
    1994
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Altre Risorse