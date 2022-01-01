Directory Aziendale
Strategy by PwC
Strategy by PwC Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Strategy by PwC varia da $20,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $333,858 per un Consulente di Management nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Strategy by PwC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/26/2025

Consulente di Management
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Contabile
$77.6K
Analista di Business
$65.6K

Data Scientist
$70.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$118K
Manager di Prodotto
$318K
Manager di Progetto
$216K
Ingegnere del Software
$20K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$91.8K
Venture Capitalist
$254K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Strategy by PwC è Consulente di Management at the Principal level con una retribuzione totale annua di $333,858. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Strategy by PwC è $164,375.

