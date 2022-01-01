Directory delle Aziende
Stratasys
Stratasys Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Stratasys va da $54,270 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico all'estremità inferiore a $224,661 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Stratasys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $81.5K
Analista di Dati
$64.7K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$54.3K

Designer di Prodotto
$132K
Product Manager
$225K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$201K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Stratasys è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $224,661. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Stratasys è di $106,584.

