Directory delle Aziende
Strapi
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Strapi Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Strapi va da $47,923 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in France all'estremità inferiore a $80,685 per un Ingegnere del Software in Spain all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Strapi. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Product Manager
$47.9K
Ingegnere del Software
$80.7K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$63.7K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Strapiで報告された最高給の職種はIngegnere del Software at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$80,685です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Strapiで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$63,700です。

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Strapi

Aziende correlate

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse