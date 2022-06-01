Stanley Black & Decker Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Stanley Black & Decker va da $40,603 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager in United Kingdom all'estremità inferiore a $433,508 per un Responsabile Programmi in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Stanley Black & Decker. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.