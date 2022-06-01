Directory delle Aziende
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Stanley Black & Decker va da $40,603 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager in United Kingdom all'estremità inferiore a $433,508 per un Responsabile Programmi in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Stanley Black & Decker. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $95K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $112K
Product Manager
Median $134K

Ingegnere Hardware
Median $89K
Analista di Business
$104K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$236K
Analista di Dati
$42.6K
Responsabile Data Science
$213K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Analista Finanziario
$89.1K
Grafico
$146K
Risorse Umane
$61.2K
Marketing
Median $140K
Designer di Prodotto
$80.4K
Responsabile Programmi
$434K
Project Manager
$40.6K
Vendite
$152K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$164K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$60.3K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$141K
FAQ

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Stanley Black & Decker-nél a Responsabile Programmi at the Common Range Average level, évi $433,508 teljes kompenzációval.
A Stanley Black & Decker-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $123,000.

Altre risorse