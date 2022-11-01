Directory delle Aziende
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Standard Chartered va da $16,994 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Sviluppo Aziendale all'estremità inferiore a $502,500 per un Banchiere d'Investimento all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Standard Chartered. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Product Manager
Median $52.5K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $42.7K

Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
Median $150K
Contabile
$204K
Analista di Business
$26.4K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$17K
Analista di Dati
$20K
Data Scientist
$43.9K
Analista Finanziario
$17.1K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$39.4K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$503K
Consulente di Gestione
$57.1K
Designer di Prodotto
$69.1K
Responsabile Programmi
$60K
Project Manager
$43.1K
Vendite
$56.5K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$18K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$43.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is Banchiere d'Investimento at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $43,225.

