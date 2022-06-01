SSE Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di SSE varia da $39,806 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia bassa fino a $86,430 per un Ingegnere Civile nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SSE. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere Civile
$86.4K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$39.8K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingegnere del Software
$63.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SSE è Ingegnere Civile at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $86,430. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SSE è $52,910.

Altre Risorse

