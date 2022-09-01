SSAI Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di SSAI varia da $49,750 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Redattore Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $100,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SSAI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K
Designer di Prodotto
$80.4K
Redattore Tecnico
$49.8K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SSAI è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $100,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SSAI è $80,400.

