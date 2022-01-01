Squarespace Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Squarespace varia da $59,900 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $478,333 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Squarespace. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
Manager di Prodotto
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

Designer di Prodotto
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
Data Scientist
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
Analista di Dati
Median $135K
Analista Finanziario
Median $190K
Marketing
Median $164K
Recruiter
Median $150K
Ricercatore UX
Median $151K
Assistente Amministrativo
$79.6K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$274K
Analista di Business
$118K
Servizio Clienti
Median $59.9K
Manager di Data Science
$224K
Risorse Umane
$141K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$191K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $202K
Calendario di Maturazione

15%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

30%

ANNO 3

30%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Squarespace, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 30% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (30.00% annuale)

  • 30% matura nel 4th-ANNO (30.00% annuale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Squarespace, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Squarespace è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the L7 level con una retribuzione totale annua di $478,333. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Squarespace è $195,822.

