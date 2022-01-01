Squarespace Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Squarespace varia da $59,900 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $478,333 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Squarespace. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
15%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
30%
ANNO 3
30%
ANNO 4
In Squarespace, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
30% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (30.00% annuale)
30% matura nel 4th-ANNO (30.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Squarespace, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
