Splitit Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Splitit varia da $111,401 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $392,000 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Splitit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/19/2025

$160K

Manager di Prodotto
$121K
Vendite
$392K
Ingegnere del Software
$111K

FAQ

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Splitit، Vendite at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $392,000 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Splitit برابر $121,284 است.

