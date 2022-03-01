Directory Aziendale
Split Software
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Split Software Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Split Software varia da $78,400 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $208,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Split Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/19/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $208K
Analista di Dati
$81.6K
Risorse Umane
$78.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Architetto di Soluzioni
$174K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Split Software è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $208,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Split Software è $127,863.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Split Software

Aziende Correlate

  • Optimizely
  • Checkr
  • FullStory
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse