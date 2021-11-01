Directory delle Aziende
Societe Generale Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Societe Generale va da $19,391 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $250,000 per un Analista Finanziario all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Societe Generale. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $27.1K
Product Manager
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analista di Business
Median $20.7K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $56.6K

Designer UX

Analista Finanziario
Median $250K
Project Manager
Median $82.4K
Analista di Dati
$65.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$149K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$28.1K
Legale
$189K
Consulente di Gestione
$56.4K
Responsabile Programmi
$69.5K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$58.8K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$197K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$121K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$69.3K
Redattore Tecnico
$40.3K
FAQ

