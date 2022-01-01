Directory Aziendale
Snowflake
Snowflake Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Snowflake varia da $37,476 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $979,200 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Snowflake. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
IC1 $232K
IC2 $346K
IC3 $533K
IC4 $899K
IC5 $817K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Vendite
IC1 $134K
IC2 $160K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $342K
IC5 $373K

Rappresentante Sviluppo Vendite

Account Executive

Architetto delle Soluzioni
IC3 $293K
IC4 $267K
IC5 $312K

Architetto Dati

Architetto Sicurezza Cloud

Manager di Prodotto
IC3 $431K
IC4 $727K
IC5 $899K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
M3 $616K
M4 $769K
Ingegnere di Vendite
IC3 $303K
IC4 $297K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
IC3 $276K
IC4 $375K
IC5 $325K
Data Scientist
IC1 $141K
IC2 $241K
IC3 $340K
Designer di Prodotto
IC2 $244K
IC3 $274K
IC4 $574K

Designer UX

Analista Finanziario
Median $118K
Risorse Umane
Median $185K
Recruiter
Median $170K

Sourcer

Contabile
Median $226K

Contabile Tecnico

Analista di Business
Median $155K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $256K
Legale
Median $210K
Project Manager
Median $300K
Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $105K
Manager di Programma
Median $240K
Operazioni di Business
$370K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$784K
Sviluppo Business
$289K
Servizio Clienti
$37.5K
Analista di Dati
$210K
Manager di Data Science
$979K
Graphic Designer
$623K
Marketing
$174K
Operazioni Marketing
$121K
Operazioni People
$194K
Operazioni Revenue
$480K
Manager Account Tecnico
$134K
Redattore Tecnico
$303K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Snowflake, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Snowflake è Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $979,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Snowflake è $290,692.

