La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater London Area presso Smartsheet varia da £63.1K per year per SE I a £77.5K per year per SE II. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater London Area mediano year ammonta a £63.9K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Smartsheet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SE I
£63.1K
£49.2K
£9.7K
£4.2K
SE II
£77.5K
£56.5K
£18.4K
£2.6K
Senior SE I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior SE II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
34%
ANNO 3
In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
34% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.50% trimestrale)