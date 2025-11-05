Directory Aziendale
Smartsheet
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

  • Greater London Area

Smartsheet Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Greater London Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater London Area presso Smartsheet varia da £63.1K per year per SE I a £77.5K per year per SE II. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater London Area mediano year ammonta a £63.9K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Smartsheet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SE I
(Livello Base)
£63.1K
£49.2K
£9.7K
£4.2K
SE II
£77.5K
£56.5K
£18.4K
£2.6K
Senior SE I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior SE II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

34%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 34% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.50% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Smartsheet in Greater London Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di £93,901. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Smartsheet per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Greater London Area è £67,121.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Smartsheet

Aziende Correlate

  • Verily
  • CrowdStrike
  • Fastly
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse