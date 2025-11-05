Directory Aziendale
  • Stipendi
  • Marketing

  • Tutti gli stipendi Marketing

  • Greater Seattle Area

Smartsheet Marketing Stipendi a Greater Seattle Area

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Marketing in Greater Seattle Area mediano presso Smartsheet ammonta a $180K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Smartsheet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Smartsheet
Marketing Director
Bellevue, WA
Totale annuo
$180K
Livello
9
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
5 Anni
Anni esp
10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Smartsheet?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

34%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 34% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.50% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in Smartsheet in Greater Seattle Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $358,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Smartsheet per il ruolo Marketing in Greater Seattle Area è $187,500.

