Il pacchetto di retribuzione Marketing in Greater Seattle Area mediano presso Smartsheet ammonta a $180K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Smartsheet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
34%
ANNO 3
In Smartsheet, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
34% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.50% trimestrale)