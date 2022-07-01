Directory delle Aziende
SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di SmartRecruiters va da $42,339 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $118,854 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di SmartRecruiters. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/18/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $42.3K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $119K
Data Scientist
$64.8K

Designer di Prodotto
$53K
Responsabile Design di Prodotto
$103K
Product Manager
$94.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in SmartRecruiters è Responsabile Ingegneria Software con una compensazione totale annuale di $118,854. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in SmartRecruiters è di $79,860.

Altre risorse