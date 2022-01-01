Directory delle Aziende
Sinch
Sinch Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Sinch va da $6,466 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $138,375 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Sinch. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $138K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $52.4K

Designer UX

Servizio Clienti
$8.3K

Data Scientist
$114K
Product Manager
$59.2K
Project Manager
$6.5K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$83.6K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$97.5K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$55.8K
Redattore Tecnico
$113K
Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Sinch è Ingegnere del Software con una compensazione totale annuale di $138,375. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Sinch è di $71,396.

