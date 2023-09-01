Directory delle Aziende
Sigma Software
Sigma Software Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Sigma Software va da $8,358 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in Ukraine all'estremità inferiore a $89,550 per un Ingegnere Civile in Poland all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Sigma Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/22/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $79.9K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Civile
$89.6K
Product Manager
$72.4K

Recruiter
$8.4K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$62.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Sigma Software è Ingegnere Civile at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $89,550. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Sigma Software è di $72,360.

Altre risorse