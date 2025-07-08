Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio mediano di Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company è $223,875 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$224K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $223,875. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company è $223,875.

