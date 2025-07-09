Directory Aziendale
Shiprocket
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Shiprocket Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Shiprocket varia da $6,676 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $65,083 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Shiprocket. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $21K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $29.9K
Risorse Umane
$45.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Designer di Prodotto
$6.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$65.1K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Shiprocket is Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $65,083. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Shiprocket is $29,859.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Shiprocket

Aziende Correlate

  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse