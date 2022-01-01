ShipBob Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di ShipBob varia da $24,430 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in India nella fascia bassa fino a $215,321 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ShipBob. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/30/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $171K
Analista di Business
$142K
Data Scientist
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Designer di Prodotto
$149K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $115K
Project Manager
$59.2K
Vendite
$214K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$193K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$215K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ShipBob è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $215,321. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ShipBob è $149,250.

