Selina Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Selina varia da $16,318 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $149,250 per un Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Selina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/25/2025

Risorse Umane
$16.3K
Marketing
$149K
Manager di Prodotto
$86.5K

Ingegnere del Software
$69.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Selina è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $149,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Selina è $78,070.

Altre Risorse