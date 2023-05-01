Self Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Self varia da $8,437 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $752,555 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Self. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/25/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $120K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Contabile
$9.4K
Assistente Amministrativo
$103K

Operazioni di Business
$201K
Analista di Dati
$8.4K
Ingegnere Hardware
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Consulente di Management
$71.4K
Marketing
$106K
Designer di Prodotto
$100K
Manager di Prodotto
$753K
Manager di Progetto
$131K
Vendite
$23.2K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$249K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Self è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $752,555. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Self è $104,849.

