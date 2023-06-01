Directory Aziendale
Scientia Vascular
    Scientia Vascular is a medical device company that develops innovative solutions for vascular access challenges. Their team has extensive knowledge in medical devices, biopolymers, metals, coatings, microfabrication, manufacturing automation, and engineering. They possess and develop their own patented technologies and manufacture their products under QMS, ISO, and FDA standards. Their next-generation solutions allow interventional specialists to expand what's possible with unmatched access and precise control. They also aim to automate manufacturing processes for greater consistency and performance without compromise.

    scientiavascular.com
    Sito Web
    2007
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

