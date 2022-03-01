Schindler Elevator Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Schindler Elevator varia da $85,425 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software in Germany nella fascia bassa fino a $156,800 per un Project Manager in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Schindler Elevator. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Analista di Business
$97.3K
Project Manager
$157K
Ingegnere del Software
$85.4K

Architetto delle Soluzioni
$111K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Schindler Elevator è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $156,800. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Schindler Elevator è $104,053.

