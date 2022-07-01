Directory Aziendale
Satcom Direct
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Satcom Direct che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    At Satcom Direct (SD), the spirit of innovation is both our heritage and our future. We have worked since our inception in 1997 to solve the unsolvable and advance the technology of connectivity, making us the first in the marketplace to deliver numerous advancements and capabilities. Our patented Global One Number® (GON) simplified calling to an aircraft in-flight, and our 21st-century innovations continue the revolution making smart-phones ring and computers operate with the same reliability and speed in the air as on the ground, anywhere in the world. These advancements alone resulted in development of numerous value-added services, including our patented voice codec for SATCOM transmissions. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, SD Cyber Security Solutions, that provides practical solutions to protect the integrity of onboard data. Our mission is to meet aircraft operators’ demands for better connectivity in both the cabin and the cockpit. Our next generation of services help to synchronize the aircraft with the flight department. Our technologies provide an integrated connectivity platform like nothing else in the industry.We listen, and we deliver. We’ve been Satcom Direct since 1997, and now we’re even more. We invite you to be a part of the evolution.

    https://satcomdirect.com
    Sito Web
    1997
    Anno di Fondazione
    310
    N° di Dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Satcom Direct

    Aziende Correlate

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse