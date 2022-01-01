Directory Aziendale
Sasken Technologies
Sasken Technologies Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Sasken Technologies varia da $11,925 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $99,500 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Sasken Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/21/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $11.9K
Ingegnere Hardware
$99.5K
Venture Capitalist
$33.5K

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Sasken Technologies è Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $99,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Sasken Technologies è $33,485.

