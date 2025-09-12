Directory Aziendale
Santander
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Santander Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Santander varia da $27,604 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in Brazil nella fascia bassa fino a $355,215 per un Consulente di Management in Spain nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Santander. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Contabile
$31.9K
Data Scientist
$27.6K
Analista Finanziario
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Banchiere d'Investimento
$59.4K
Consulente di Management
$355K
Manager di Prodotto
$76.2K
Ingegnere del Software
$43.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$218K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Santander è Consulente di Management at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $355,215. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Santander è $51,236.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Santander

Aziende Correlate

  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse