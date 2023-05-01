Safe Security Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Safe Security va da $59,467 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $172,354 per un Ingegnere Commerciale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Safe Security. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $59.5K
Data Scientist
$164K
Product Manager
$71.9K

Ingegnere Commerciale
$172K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Safe Security è Ingegnere Commerciale at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $172,354. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Safe Security è di $118,021.

