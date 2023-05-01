Directory delle Aziende
RxSense
    • Informazioni

    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Sito web
    2015
    Anno di fondazione
    351
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

