Roofstock Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Roofstock varia da $89,550 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $276,375 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Roofstock. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.