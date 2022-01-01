Directory Aziendale
Roche
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Roche Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Roche varia da $19,638 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $331,500 per un Sviluppo Aziendale nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Roche. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Biostatistico

Manager di Prodotto
Median $196K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $133K
Ingegnere Biomedico
Median $100K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $304K
Manager di Progetto
Median $156K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $165K
Contabile
$25.5K
Operazioni di Business
$35.7K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$177K
Analista di Business
$199K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$332K
Servizio Clienti
$19.6K
Manager di Data Science
$264K
Analista Finanziario
$131K
Risorse Umane
$206K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$71.6K
Consulente di Management
$85.8K
Marketing
$212K
Designer di Prodotto
$69.5K
Manager di Programma
$209K
Vendite
$136K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$92.5K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$161K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$98.2K
Technical Writer
$48K
UX Researcher
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$176K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Roche ist Sviluppo Aziendale at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $331,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Roche beträgt $158,126.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Roche

Aziende Correlate

  • Wayfair
  • Fitbit
  • Sony
  • Duolingo
  • Logitech
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse